Blackstone and Starwood Rile the Private REIT Market with Redemption Limits

December 14, 2022 — 12:20 pm EST

The private REIT market was recently rocked by the decision of Blackstone and Starwood, which manage two of the nation's largest private REITs, to limit and prorate investors' repurchase requests because they exceeded redemption restrictions. Private REITs are real estate investment trusts that are exempt from SEC registration and whose shares do not trade on national stock exchanges. While the private REIT market flourished during the low interest-rate era between 2017 and 2021, the expectation that interest rates will continue to rise could make it difficult for these private funds to perform well in the future. That and a perceived gap between the performance of nontraded private REITs and public REITs led to a surge in investor redemptions for Blackstone and Starwood. Both firms are trying to shore up their funds’ liquidity through redemption restrictions. The Blackstone Real Estate Income Trust (BREIT), which has $125 billion in assets under management, announced the closing of redemptions for this quarter in a letter to shareholders last week. The announcement from the Starwood Real Estate Income Trust (SREIT), which is valued at about $14.6 billion, came more recently over the weekend. 

Finsum:Rising interest rates led to a surge in investor redemptions for private REITs, resulting in Blackstone and Starwood restricting redemptions this quarter.

