News & Insights

US Markets
BX

Blackstone and Permira to buy Adevinta for about $13 bln

Credit: REUTERS/ANDREW KELLY

November 21, 2023 — 12:16 pm EST

Written by Shivani Tanna for Reuters ->

Adds details of the deal in paragraphs 2 & 3

Nov 21 (Reuters) - Permira and Blackstone BX.N on Tuesday said that they will acquire eBay-backed online classifieds group Adevinta ASA ADEA.OL for about 141 billion Norwegian crowns ($13.06 billion).

The companies have offered to pay Adevinta shareholders 115 Norwegian crowns per share.

As part of the deal, eBay EBAY.Osaid it would sell 50% of its shares for an estimated $2.2 billion and would exchange the remaining shares for an equity stake of about 20% in the newly privatized company.

Norway's Adevinta had set up an independent committee in October to review an acquisition offer from an investor consortium led by Permira and Blackstone.

($1 = 10.7960 Norwegian crowns)

(Reporting by Shivani Tanna in Bengaluru Editing by David Goodman and Marguerita Choy)

((ShivaniJayesh.Tanna@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

BX
ADEA
EBAY

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.