Blackstone and Permira to buy Adevinta for about $13 bln

Adds details of the deal in paragraphs 2 & 3

Nov 21 (Reuters) - Permira and Blackstone BX.N on Tuesday said that they will acquire eBay-backed online classifieds group Adevinta ASA ADEA.OL for about 141 billion Norwegian crowns ($13.06 billion).

The companies have offered to pay Adevinta shareholders 115 Norwegian crowns per share.

As part of the deal, eBay EBAY.Osaid it would sell 50% of its shares for an estimated $2.2 billion and would exchange the remaining shares for an equity stake of about 20% in the newly privatized company.

Norway's Adevinta had set up an independent committee in October to review an acquisition offer from an investor consortium led by Permira and Blackstone.

($1 = 10.7960 Norwegian crowns)

(Reporting by Shivani Tanna in Bengaluru Editing by David Goodman and Marguerita Choy)

((ShivaniJayesh.Tanna@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.