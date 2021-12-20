Blackstone affiliates to buy Bluerock REIT in $3.6 bln deal

Adds deal details

Dec 20 (Reuters) - Bluerock Residential Growth REIT BRG.N said on Monday affiliates of Blackstone Real Estate have agreed to buy the company in a cash deal valued at $3.6 billion.

As part of the deal, which Bluerock expects to close in the second quarter of next year, Blackstone will acquire all outstanding shares of the real estate investment trust (REIT) for $24.25 per share — a 57% premium to its last closing price of $15.44.

Prior to the acquisition announcement, the U.S.-based REIT had plans to spin off its single-family rental business into Bluerock Homes Trust, to be managed by an affiliate of Bluerock Real Estate.

REITs are exchange-traded companies that own and operate income-producing real estate.

Morgan Stanley was among the lead financial advisors to Bluerock on the deal, while Barclays and Wells Fargo Securities advised Blackstone.

(Reporting by Mehnaz Yasmin in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli and Uttaresh.V)

