Blackstone adds Alphabet CFO Ruth Porat to its board

Credit: REUTERS/ARND WIEGMANN

June 25 (Reuters) - Blackstone Group Inc BX.N said on Thursday Alphabet Inc's GOOGL.O finance chief, Ruth Porat, will join the private equity firm's board of directors.

