Blackstone adds Alphabet CFO Ruth Porat to its board

June 25 (Reuters) - Blackstone Group Inc BX.N said on Thursday Alphabet Inc's GOOGL.O finance chief, Ruth Porat, will join the private equity firm's board of directors.

(Reporting by C Nivedita; Editing by Vinay Dwivedi)

((C.Nivedita@thomsonreuters.com; within the U.S. +1 646 223 8780, outside the U.S. +91 80 6182 2626; Twitter: @NivCholayil;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.