News & Insights

Stocks
ROIC

Blackstone acquires Retail Opportunity for $17.50 per share or $4B

November 06, 2024 — 12:10 pm EST

Written by TheFly for TipRanks ->

Blackstone (BX) and Retail Opportunity Investments (ROIC) announced that they have entered into a definitive agreement under which Blackstone Real Estate Partners X will acquire all outstanding common shares of ROIC for $17.50 per share in an all-cash transaction valued at approximately $4B, including outstanding debt. The transaction has been approved by ROIC’s board and is expected to close in the first quarter of 2025, subject to customary closing conditions, including the approval of the company’s common stockholders.

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See today’s best-performing stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on ROIC:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

ROIC

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.