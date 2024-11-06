Blackstone acquires Retail Opportunity for $17.50 per share or $4B

Blackstone (BX) and Retail Opportunity Investments (ROIC) announced that they have entered into a definitive agreement under which Blackstone Real Estate Partners X will acquire all outstanding common shares of ROIC for $17.50 per share in an all-cash transaction valued at approximately $4B, including outstanding debt. The transaction has been approved by ROIC’s board and is expected to close in the first quarter of 2025, subject to customary closing conditions, including the approval of the company’s common stockholders.

