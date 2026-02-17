Markets
Blackstone To Acquire Champions Group From Odyssey Investment Partners For Undisclosed Terms

February 17, 2026 — 09:21 am EST

(RTTNews) - Blackstone, Inc. (BX) announced Tuesday that funds managed by Blackstone's perpetual private equity strategy or BXPE, have entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Champions Group, a premier provider of essential home services, from Odyssey Investment Partners, LLC. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Odyssey and management are retaining a significant minority investment alongside Blackstone. The transaction is expected to close in the first half of 2026, subject to customary conditions.

Champions Group is a leading residential services platform providing essential home services to the residential repair and replacement market. The Company operates a scaled, integrated model across tier one MSAs with over 1,800 field technicians and 150,000 active members.

