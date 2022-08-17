BlackSky Technology (NYSE:BKSY) investors are sitting on a loss of 76% if they invested a year ago

It is doubtless a positive to see that the BlackSky Technology Inc. (NYSE:BKSY) share price has gained some 83% in the last three months. But that is meagre solace when you consider how the price has plummeted over the last year. To wit, the stock has dropped 76% over the last year. So the rise may not be much consolation. The real question is whether the company can turn around its fortunes.

Now let's have a look at the company's fundamentals, and see if the long term shareholder return has matched the performance of the underlying business.

BlackSky Technology wasn't profitable in the last twelve months, it is unlikely we'll see a strong correlation between its share price and its earnings per share (EPS). Arguably revenue is our next best option. When a company doesn't make profits, we'd generally expect to see good revenue growth. That's because it's hard to be confident a company will be sustainable if revenue growth is negligible, and it never makes a profit.

BlackSky Technology grew its revenue by 84% over the last year. That's well above most other pre-profit companies. So on the face of it we're really surprised to see the share price down 76% over twelve months. There's clearly something unusual going on here such as an acquisition that hasn't delivered expected profits. We'd recommend taking a very close look at the stock (and any available forecasts), before considering a purchase, because the share price is not correlated with the revenue growth, that's for sure. Of course, markets do over-react so share price drop may be too harsh.

The graphic below depicts how earnings and revenue have changed over time (unveil the exact values by clicking on the image). NYSE:BKSY Earnings and Revenue Growth August 17th 2022

You can see how its balance sheet has strengthened (or weakened) over time in this free interactive graphic.

A Different Perspective

We doubt BlackSky Technology shareholders are happy with the loss of 76% over twelve months. That falls short of the market, which lost 7.5%. That's disappointing, but it's worth keeping in mind that the market-wide selling wouldn't have helped. Putting aside the last twelve months, it's good to see the share price has rebounded by 83%, in the last ninety days. This could just be a bounce because the selling was too aggressive, but fingers crossed it's the start of a new trend. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand BlackSky Technology better, we need to consider many other factors. To that end, you should be aware of the 1 warning sign we've spotted with BlackSky Technology .

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

