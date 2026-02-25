BlackSky Technology Inc. - Equity Warrant (BKSY.WS) Price Target Decreased by 16.39% to 0.09

The average one-year price target for BlackSky Technology Inc. - Equity Warrant (NYSE:BKSY.WS) has been revised to $0.09 / share. This is a decrease of 16.39% from the prior estimate of $0.11 dated February 3, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $0.07 to a high of $0.16 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 31.66% from the latest reported closing price of $0.07 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 14 funds or institutions reporting positions in BlackSky Technology Inc. - Equity Warrant. This is an decrease of 1 owner(s) or 6.67% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BKSY.WS is 0.00%, an increase of 84.03%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 6.21% to 2,421K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

LMR Partners LLP holds 1,354K shares. No change in the last quarter.

Blue Owl Capital Holdings holds 350K shares. No change in the last quarter.

Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP holds 237K shares. No change in the last quarter.

Polar Asset Management Partners holds 175K shares. No change in the last quarter.

VR Advisory Services holds 131K shares. No change in the last quarter.

