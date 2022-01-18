BlackSky Technology Inc - Class A Shares Close the Day 11.0% Lower - Daily Wrap

BlackSky Technology Inc - Class A (BKSY) shares closed today 11.0% lower than it did at the end of yesterday. The stock is currently down 26.9% year-to-date, down 68.9% over the past 12 months, and down 66.5% over the past five years. Today, the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.6%, and the S&P 500 rose 0.0%.
Trading Activity
- Shares traded as high as $3.94 and as low as $3.09 this week.
- Shares closed 83.3% below its 52-week high and 5.5% below its 52-week low.
- Trading volume this week was 22.0% lower than the 10-day average and 21.0% lower than the 30-day average.
- Beta, a measure of the stock’s volatility relative to the overall market stands at 1.2.
Technical Indicators
- The Relative Strength Index (RSI) on the stock was under 30, indicating it may be underbought.
- MACD, a trend-following momentum indicator, indicates a downward trend.
- The stock closed above its Bollinger band, indicating it may be overbought.
Market Comparative Performance
- The company's share price lags the S&P 500 Index today, lags it on a 1-year basis, and lags it on a 5-year basis
- The company's share price lags the Dow Jones Industrial Average today, lags it on a 1-year basis, and lags it on a 5-year basis
Per Group Comparative Performance
- The company's stock price performance year-to-date lags the peer average by 1502.9%
- The company's stock price performance over the past 12 months lags the peer average by -2616.5%
