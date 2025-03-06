BLACKSKY TECHNOLOGY Earnings Results: $BKSY Reports Quarterly Earnings

BLACKSKY TECHNOLOGY ($BKSY) posted quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 6th. The company reported earnings of -$0.39 per share, missing estimates of -$0.31 by $0.08. The company also reported revenue of $30,370,000, missing estimates of $34,907,908 by $-4,537,908.

BLACKSKY TECHNOLOGY Insider Trading Activity

BLACKSKY TECHNOLOGY insiders have traded $BKSY stock on the open market 14 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 14 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $BKSY stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

HENRY EDWARD DUBOIS (Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 31,528 shares for an estimated $254,151 .

. BRIAN E O'TOOLE (CEO and President) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 31,372 shares for an estimated $249,853 .

. CHRISTIANA L LIN (General Counsel & CAO) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 18,581 shares for an estimated $152,800 .

. TRACY WARD (SVP & Controller) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 3,296 shares for an estimated $28,449 .

. DAVID DIDOMENICO sold 671 shares for an estimated $7,146

TIMOTHY M. HARVEY sold 671 shares for an estimated $7,146

WILLIAM D. PORTEOUS sold 570 shares for an estimated $6,070

JAMES R TOLONEN sold 564 shares for an estimated $6,006

MAGID M ABRAHAM sold 481 shares for an estimated $5,122

SUSAN M. GORDON sold 381 shares for an estimated $4,057

BLACKSKY TECHNOLOGY Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 1 institutional investors add shares of BLACKSKY TECHNOLOGY stock to their portfolio, and 28 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

