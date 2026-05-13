BlackSky Technology (BKSY) Price Target Increased by 45.88% to 39.84

The average one-year price target for BlackSky Technology (NYSE:BKSY) has been revised to $39.84 / share. This is an increase of 45.88% from the prior estimate of $27.31 dated April 25, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $29.29 to a high of $52.50 / share. The average price target represents a decrease of 3.27% from the latest reported closing price of $41.19 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 188 funds or institutions reporting positions in BlackSky Technology. This is an decrease of 63 owner(s) or 25.10% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BKSY is 0.04%, an increase of 2.43%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 6.13% to 23,415K shares. The put/call ratio of BKSY is 0.42, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Bank of New York Mellon holds 1,918K shares representing 5.17% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,073K shares , representing a decrease of 8.05%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BKSY by 89.58% over the last quarter.

AWM Investment holds 1,726K shares representing 4.65% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,979K shares , representing a decrease of 14.69%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BKSY by 16.43% over the last quarter.

Vanguard Capital Management holds 1,339K shares representing 3.61% ownership of the company.

Cercano Management holds 1,244K shares representing 3.35% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Millennium Management holds 957K shares representing 2.58% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,075K shares , representing a decrease of 12.32%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BKSY by 18.37% over the last quarter.

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