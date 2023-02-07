Blacksheep Fund Management Cuts Stake in Tucows (TCX)

Fintel reports that Blacksheep Fund Management has filed a 13D/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 0.98MM shares of Tucows, Inc. (TCX). This represents 9.1% of the company.

In their previous filing dated December 20, 2022 they reported 1.15MM shares and 10.60% of the company, a decrease in shares of 14.47% and a decrease in total ownership of 1.50% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Fund Sentiment

There are 186 funds or institutions reporting positions in Tucows. This is a decrease of 17 owner(s) or 8.37%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to US:TCX is 0.1159%, an increase of 3.4188%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.04% to 8,267K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

Investmentaktiengesellschaft Fuer Langfristige Investoren Tgv holds 1,712,539 shares representing 15.87% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,695,439 shares, representing an increase of 1.00%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TCX by 6.66% over the last quarter.

EdgePoint Investment Group holds 1,446,019 shares representing 13.40% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,319,310 shares, representing an increase of 8.76%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TCX by 16.73% over the last quarter.

Pembroke Management holds 377,606 shares representing 3.50% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 383,476 shares, representing a decrease of 1.55%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TCX by 17.11% over the last quarter.

Renaissance Technologies holds 312,675 shares representing 2.90% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 368,451 shares, representing a decrease of 17.84%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TCX by 14.62% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 278,469 shares representing 2.58% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 259,269 shares, representing an increase of 6.89%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TCX by 5.90% over the last quarter.

Tucows Background Information

Tucows is a provider of network access, domain names and other Internet services. Ting delivers mobile phone service and fixed Internet access with outstanding customer support. OpenSRS(opensrs.com) and Enom(enom.com) and Ascio (ascio.com) manage over 25 million domain names and millions of value-added services through a global reseller network of over 37,000 web hosts and ISPs. Hover(hover.com) makes it easy for individuals and small businesses to manage their domain names and email addresses.

