BlackRock’s Stake in Molten Ventures Drops Below 10%

May 30, 2024 — 01:23 pm EDT

Molten Ventures (GB:GROW) has released an update.

Molten Ventures Plc has reported that BlackRock, Inc. now holds less than 10% of voting rights in the company, following a recent disposal of shares. The threshold was crossed on May 29, 2024, with the total voting rights now standing at 10.75% through shares and an additional 0.89% through financial instruments, summing up to an aggregate of 11.64% of Molten Ventures’ total voting rights.

Tags

Stocks
