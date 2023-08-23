Blackrock’s Rieder Sticking to Short-Duration Bonds

In Marketwatch, Christine Idzelis discusses with Blackrock’s Rick Rieder his current thinking about fixed income given the recent selloff in Treasurie. Rieder is the Chief Investment Officer of Fixed Income for Blackrock and also the manager of the Blackrock Flexible Income ETF, its recent active fixed income ETF launch. The fund offers a 7% yield and invests in a mix of government debt, corporate credit, and securitized assets.

Since inception in late May, the ETF has generated a 1.2% total return. In contrast, popular bond ETFs like the iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF are down about 2% over the same time period. He attributes his outperformance to keeping “interest-rate exposure low” with a duration of 2 years.

The majority of weakness in the fixed income market in recent weeks has been concentrated in long-duration assets. He believes that active fixed income ETFs offer exposure to areas like mortgage-backed securities and high-yield bonds. Rieder also believes that active fixed income is best suited to navigate the current market environment which offers very attractive yields but performance is likely to be bifurcated as long as rates continue to rise.

Finsum: Rick Rieder, the CIO of Blackrock Fixed Income and portfolio manager of its active fixed income ETF, shares his thoughts on the current macro environment and benefits of active fixed income.

