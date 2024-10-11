BlackRock's Q3 Earnings Top on AUM Growth, Higher Revenues, Stock Up

BlackRock’s BLK third-quarter 2024 adjusted earnings of $11.46 per share handily surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $10.34. The figure reflects a rise of 5% from the year-ago quarter.



Shares of BLK are trending almost 2.1% higher in the pre-market trading session today on the back of solid improvement in assets under management (AUM) balance, which drove the quarterly performance.



The results benefited from a rise in revenues and higher non-operating income. AUM witnessed robust growth and touched the $11.45 trillion mark driven by net inflows and market appreciation. However, higher expenses acted as a headwind.



Net income attributable to BlackRock (on a GAAP basis) was $1.63 billion, increasing 2% from the prior-year quarter. We had projected the metric to be $1.47 billion.

BLK’s Revenues Improve, Expenses Rise

Revenues (on a GAAP basis) in the quarter were $5.2 billion, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $5 billion. Also, the figure increased 15% year over year. The rise was driven by the increase in all revenue components except technology services revenues.



Total expenses amounted to $3.19 billion, rising 11%. The uptick was due to a rise in all cost components. Our estimate for the metric was the same as the reported number.



Non-operating income (on a GAAP basis) was $259 million, increasing 51%. Our estimate for non-operating income was $235.1 million.



BlackRock’s adjusted operating income was $2.13 billion, climbing 26% from the prior-year quarter.

BlackRock’s AUM Balance Up

As of Sept. 30, 2024, AUM totaled $11.48 trillion, reflecting a year-over-year jump of 26%. Our estimate for AUM was $10.76 trillion. The company witnessed long-term net inflows of $160 billion in the reported quarter.



As of Sept. 30, 2024, the average AUM of $11.07 trillion rose 18% year over year. We had projected the average AUM to be $10.71 trillion.

BLK’s Share Repurchases

BlackRock repurchased shares worth $375 million in the reported quarter.

Our View on BlackRock

BLK’s continued efforts to strengthen the iShares and ETF operations, initiatives to restructure the actively managed equity business and strategic expansion efforts are expected to support financials. The acquisition of Global Infrastructure Partners and the planned buyout of Preqin are expected to bolster the company’s position as the global asset manager.



BlackRock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Earnings Dates & Expectations of BLK’s Peers

Invesco IVZ is scheduled to announce third-quarter 2024 numbers on Oct. 22.



Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for IVZ’s quarterly earnings has remained unchanged at 43 cents. Also, the figure implies a jump of 22.9% from the prior-year reported number.



T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. TROW is slated to report third-quarter 2024 results on Nov. 1.



Over the past 30 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for TROW’s quarterly earnings has remained unchanged at $2.31. The figure indicates 6.5% growth from the prior-year quarter.

