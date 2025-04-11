BlackRock's Options: A Look at What the Big Money is Thinking

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bearish stance on BlackRock.

Looking at options history for BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) we detected 10 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 30% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 50% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 3 are puts, for a total amount of $88,560 and 7, calls, for a total amount of $282,100.

Expected Price Movements

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $500.0 to $1200.0 for BlackRock over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

Examining the volume and open interest provides crucial insights into stock research. This information is key in gauging liquidity and interest levels for BlackRock's options at certain strike prices. Below, we present a snapshot of the trends in volume and open interest for calls and puts across BlackRock's significant trades, within a strike price range of $500.0 to $1200.0, over the past month.

BlackRock Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume BLK CALL TRADE BULLISH 09/19/25 $176.0 $169.5 $176.0 $720.00 $70.4K 5 0 BLK CALL SWEEP BEARISH 04/17/25 $93.0 $85.3 $85.3 $770.00 $51.1K 0 0 BLK CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/16/26 $374.0 $369.0 $369.0 $500.00 $36.9K 12 1 BLK CALL TRADE BULLISH 05/16/25 $60.0 $54.1 $60.0 $850.00 $36.0K 5 0 BLK PUT TRADE BEARISH 04/17/25 $349.1 $340.0 $349.1 $1200.00 $34.9K 0 0

About BlackRock

BlackRock is the largest asset manager in the world, with $11.475 trillion in assets under management at the end of September 2024. Its product mix is fairly diverse, with 55% of managed assets in equity strategies, 26% in fixed income, 9% in multi-asset classes, 7% in money market funds, and 3% in alternatives. Passive strategies account for around two thirds of long-term AUM, with the company's ETF platform maintaining a leading market share domestically and on a global basis. Product distribution is weighted more toward institutional clients, which by our calculations account for around 80% of AUM. BlackRock is geographically diverse, with clients in more than 100 countries and more than one third of managed assets coming from investors domiciled outside the US and Canada.

In light of the recent options history for BlackRock, it's now appropriate to focus on the company itself. We aim to explore its current performance.

Present Market Standing of BlackRock

Currently trading with a volume of 118,119, the BLK's price is down by -1.49%, now at $846.0.

RSI readings suggest the stock is currently is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Anticipated earnings release is in 0 days.

What The Experts Say On BlackRock

Over the past month, 5 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $1066.0.

Turn $1000 into $1270 in just 20 days?

* Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Barclays keeps a Overweight rating on BlackRock with a target price of $950. * An analyst from Morgan Stanley has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on BlackRock, which currently sits at a price target of $1124. * An analyst from B of A Securities has decided to maintain their Buy rating on BlackRock, which currently sits at a price target of $1178. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from JP Morgan continues to hold a Neutral rating for BlackRock, targeting a price of $1046. * An analyst from TD Cowen persists with their Buy rating on BlackRock, maintaining a target price of $1032.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements.

Latest Ratings for BLK

Date Firm Action From To Apr 2025 UBS Maintains Neutral Neutral Apr 2025 TD Cowen Maintains Buy Buy Apr 2025 Morgan Stanley Maintains Overweight Overweight

