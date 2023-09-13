BlackRock’s Newest Active ETF Launch

BlackRock, the world’s largest asset manager with $2.4 trillion under management, is launching a new active fixed income ETF. This marks BlackRock’s 422nd ETF and the second active fixed income ETF to be managed by Rick Rieder, BlackRock’s CIO of global fixed income.

The launch is also notable because the ETF is similar to its mutual fund offering, the BlackRock Total Return Fund. Both will invest its holdings into a diversified portfolio of fixed income securities. The ETF has an expense ratio of 0.34% while the mutual fund has a 0.45% expense ratio. Notably, the ETF will allow for intraday trading, offer more liquidity, and provide greater transparency of its holdings.

This is a continuation of a larger trend. Active fixed income ETFs are taking market share from mutual funds and passive fixed income funds. Many asset managers are converting mutual funds into ETFs or dual offerings.

The primary impetus is increasing comfort with the category from advisors and institutions. Additionally, active fixed income suits the current moment where there seems to be significant opportunity in the space, but headwinds linger due to a hawkish Fed and rising recession risk. The bet is that active managers are better suited to navigate this tricky environment.

Finsum: Blackrock filed for another active fixed income ETF which is modeled after its very popular BlackRock Total Return Fund.

