BlackRock’s Increased Stake in Future PLC

May 31, 2024 — 01:28 pm EDT

Future plc (GB:FUTR) has released an update.

BlackRock, Inc. has adjusted its holdings in Future PLC, crossing a notable threshold on May 30, 2024. The investment giant now possesses a combined total of 6.41% in voting rights, a slight increase from its previous notification. This change reflects both direct share ownership and financial instruments like securities lending and contracts for difference (CFD).

