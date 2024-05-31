BlackRock’s Increased Stake in Future PLC

Future plc (GB:FUTR) has released an update.

BlackRock, Inc. has adjusted its holdings in Future PLC, crossing a notable threshold on May 30, 2024. The investment giant now possesses a combined total of 6.41% in voting rights, a slight increase from its previous notification. This change reflects both direct share ownership and financial instruments like securities lending and contracts for difference (CFD).

For further insights into GB:FUTR stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.