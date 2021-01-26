BlackRock's Fink warns companies need to show a net-zero plan

US Markets
LONDON, Jan 26 (Reuters) - Larry Fink, chief executive of the world's biggest asset manager BlackRock BLK.N, on Tuesday warned the companies it invests in that they need to show how they will be able to survive in a world aiming for net-zero carbon emissions by mid-century.

In his annual letter to the management of companies across the world, Fink said they would also need to make clear how the plan is integrated into the company's long-term strategy and reviewed by the board.

