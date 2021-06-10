US Markets
BlackRock's Fink says has no plans to leave, but firm in "good hands"

Kate Duguid Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/CARLO ALLEGRI

BlackRock Inc's chief executive Larry Fink told investors at the asset manager's investor day on Thursday that he has no plans to leave the firm anytime soon, but is confident that when he does it will be "in good hands."

Fink, who is chairman and chief executive, founded BlackRock in 1988 along with seven partners, according to the firm's website.

BlackRock executives also detailed during the presentation the firm's push into private market investments, which recorded 18% revenue growth for the company last year.

