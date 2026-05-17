BlackRock’s CORO ETF Beat Its Benchmark by 6 Points. One Firm Just Bought $55 Million

Key Points

CreativeOne Wealth initiated a new stake by purchasing 1,708,547 shares of the iShares International Country Rotation Active ETF last quarter.

The quarter-end position value increased by $54.93 million, reflecting both the new shares.

The new position represents a 1.31% change in 13F reportable assets under management.

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On May 15, 2026, CreativeOne Wealth disclosed a new position in the iShares International Country Rotation Active ETF (NASDAQ:CORO), acquiring 1,708,547 shares in a trade estimated at $54.93 million based on quarterly average pricing.

What happened

According to its SEC filing dated May 15, 2026, CreativeOne Wealth reported a new position in the iShares International Country Rotation Active ETF (NASDAQ:CORO), purchasing 1,708,547 shares. The estimated transaction value was $54.93 million based on the average share price during the first quarter of 2026. As a result, the quarter-end position value increased by $54.93 million.

What else to know

Top holdings after the filing: NASDAQ: AAPL: $102.87 million (2.4% of AUM) NYSEMKT: VEA: $101.05 million (2.3% of AUM) NYSEMKT: VTV: $98.62 million (2.3% of AUM) NASDAQ: NVDA: $85.72 million (2.0% of AUM) NYSEMKT: VUG: $83.14 million (1.9% of AUM)

CORO is up 30% this past year, outperforming the S&P 500’s roughly 25% gain.

ETF overview

Metric Value Price (as of market close May 15, 2026) $35.16 Yield 2% Net assets $3.7 billion

ETF snapshot

CORO offers an actively managed international country rotation ETF, providing exposure to global equity markets through a dynamic allocation strategy.

It operates by rotating investments among various international country markets, aiming to capitalize on shifting macroeconomic and market trends for potential outperformance.

The ETFargets institutional and individual investors seeking active management and diversification across international equities.

The iShares International Country Rotation Active ETF is designed to deliver dynamic exposure to international equity markets through an active country rotation strategy. The fund leverages BlackRock's research capabilities to identify and allocate assets among countries with favorable investment outlooks. This approach aims to provide investors with enhanced diversification and the potential for improved risk-adjusted returns compared to static international equity allocations.

What this transaction means for investors

CORO actively rotates exposure between developed and emerging market country ETFs based on changing economic and market conditions, so that seems to signal that CreativeOne is leaning into a more tactical global diversification strategy even as the S&P continues to nab new highs.



As of May 15, the ETF delivered a 31.4% one-year return, outperforming its MSCI ACWI ex-U.S. benchmark by more than 6 percentage points. The portfolio currently leans heavily toward Japan, Canada, the U.K., South Korea, and China exposures, while financials and technology together make up roughly 45% of holdings.



The fund was recently launched, in December of 2024, so its roughly $3.74 billion in assets is evidence of institutional capital appearing increasingly willing to look beyond the U.S. for growth, especially if global rate cycles and currency trends start turning favorable. That might be one of the most important takeaways for long-term investors.

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Jonathan Ponciano has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Apple, Nvidia, Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF, Vanguard Growth ETF, and Vanguard Value ETF. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.