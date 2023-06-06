News & Insights

BlackRock's China head Tang leaving the company

Credit: REUTERS/ARND WIEGMANN

June 06, 2023 — 01:12 am EDT

Written by Selena Li for Reuters ->

By Selena Li

HONG KONG, June 6 (Reuters) - BlackRock Inc's BLK.N head of China business, Tony Tang, is leaving the asset manager, the company said on Tuesday, after having played a key role in expanding the firm's operations in the world's second-largest economy.

BlackRock, the world's largest asset manager, said Tang "has expressed an interest in exploring opportunities" outside the firm, in a statement responding to a Reuters query.

Susan Chan, BlackRock's deputy head of Asia Pacific and head of Greater China, is directly overseeing its China onshore business, the company said.

Tang, a former Chinese securities regulatory official, started as BlackRock's China business head in 2019, and has been one of the top aides to CEO Larry Fink and played a key role in expanding the U.S. firm's China business.

Tang didn't immediately respond to Reuters request for comment.

During his tenure as the China head, BlackRock established a wholly-owned China fund management unit and a joint venture with China Construction Bank and Temasek offering wealth service to Chinese investors.

(Reporting by Selena Li; Editing by Edmund Klamann and Kim Coghill)

