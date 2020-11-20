BlackRock’s Chief Investment Officer Says Bitcoin Could Replace Gold to a Large Extent

The chief decision maker for where BlackRock, the world’s largest asset manager, invests its funds said bitcoin could take the place of gold to a large extent because crypto is “so much more functional than passing a bar of gold around.”

Speaking during CNBC’s Squawk Box on Friday, BlackRock CIO of Fixed Income Rick Rieder responded to a question asking if governments might try to regulate bitcoin if its price keeps rallying.

“I think cryptocurrency’s here to stay, I think it is … durable,” he said.

Alongside central banks developing digital currencies, millennials’ “receptivity” to technology and cryptocurrency “is real, digital payments systems is real,” Rieder said.

“Do I think it’s a durable mechanism that … could take the place of gold to a large extent? Yeah, I do, because it’s so much more functional than passing a bar of gold around,” Rieder said.

The CIO balanced that by saying he’s not particularly a bitcoin bull and doesn’t include it much in business and corporate portfolios. Further, it’s not clear if bitcoin is worth its current price of over $18,000 price, he said.

At press time, bitcoin was at $18,550.01, up 2.75%.

