BlackRock's (BLK) Earnings & Revenues Beat Estimates in Q4

BlackRock, Inc.’s BLK fourth-quarter 2022 adjusted earnings of $8.93 per share surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $7.99. The figure reflects a decrease of 16.4% from the year-ago quarter.



The quarterly results benefited from a decline in expenses. However, lower revenues and assets under management (AUM) balance were the major headwinds.



Net income attributable to BlackRock (on a GAAP basis) was $1.26 billion, down 23.4% from the prior-year quarter.



In 2022, adjusted earnings per share of $35.36 declined 12.7% year over year but beat the consensus estimate of $34.44. Net income attributable to BlackRock (on a GAAP basis) was $5.18 billion, down 12.3%.

Revenues & Expenses Decline

Revenues (on a GAAP basis) in the quarter were $4.34 billion, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $4.16 billion. However, the figure fell 15.1% year over year. The decline largely stemmed from a decrease in almost all components of revenues, except for technology services revenues.



In 2022, revenues (GAAP basis) declined 7.7% to $17.87 billion. The top line surpassed the consensus estimate of $17.71 billion.



Total expenses amounted to $2.91 billion, down 5.1% from the prior-year quarter. The decline was due to a fall in all cost components except for general and administrative expenses. The quarter number also included restructuring charges of $91 million related to the modification of “the size and shape of the workforce to align more closely with strategic priorities.”



Non-operating income (on a GAAP basis) was $225 million, significantly up from $71 million in the year-ago quarter.



BlackRock’s adjusted operating income was $1.58 billion, down 25.2% from the prior-year period.

AUM Balance Dips

As of Dec 31, 2022, AUM totaled $8.59 trillion, reflecting a year-over-year fall of 14.1%. In the reported quarter, the company witnessed long-term net inflows of $145.7 billion. However, unfavorable market change and FX impact hurt the AUM balance.



Average AUM of $8.42 trillion as of Dec 31, 2022, declined 13.7% year over year.

Share Repurchase Update

BlackRock repurchased shares worth $1.9 billion in 2022.

Our View

BLK’s continued efforts to strengthen the iShares and ETF operations, along with its initiatives to restructure the actively-managed equity business, are expected to remain tailwinds. However, the uncertain markets and extreme volatility on the back of macroeconomic concerns have led to an unfavorable operating backdrop for the company.

BlackRock currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

