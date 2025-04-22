Bitcoin Magazine



BlackRock’s Bitcoin ETF IBIT Hit $4.2 Billion in Trading Volume as Bitcoin Price Surpasses $91,000

BlackRock’s spot Bitcoin ETF, IBIT, recorded a massive $4.2 billion in trading volume today as the price of Bitcoin soared above $91,000 for the first time since early March. According to data from Barchart, IBIT traded a staggering 81,098,938 shares, ending the trading session at a price of $52.08.

The surge in ETF activity comes on the same day Bitcoin climbed to $91,739, according to Bitbo. This marks the highest price level since April 8, when Bitcoin hit a low of $75,603. The strong upward momentum signals renewed buying pressure in the market, particularly from institutional investment products like spot ETFs.

Fidelity’s spot Bitcoin ETF, FBTC, also saw significant trading activity, with $425.17 million in volume. Meanwhile, Grayscale’s GBTC posted $250.91 million, Ark Invest’s ETF recorded $170 million, and Bitwise’s fund traded $120 million over the day.

Earlier in the day, BlackRock’s IBIT also reached an all-time high when measured against the Nasdaq index, a noteworthy milestone indicating the growing strength and investor confidence in the fund and Bitcoin.

High-volume trading days such as this where the price of BTC surges up often reflects strong inflows. However, the official figures for net inflows and outflows for today’s ETF activity will not be available until later this evening as the wealth managers publicize them.

As Bitcoin’s price continues to trend upward and ETF products show strong trading volumes, the market is now being shaped not just by investor speculation, but also by fundamental demand from corporate and institutional buyers. The impact of regulated financial products like spot ETFs is being amplified by a growing wave of corporate adoption.

In addition to institutional interest via ETFs, public companies are increasingly turning to Bitcoin as a reserve asset. Michael Saylor’s Strategy has continued to aggressively acquire BTC, most recently announcing the purchase of 6,556 more coins. Semler Scientific has also joined the trend, reaching over 1,100 BTC in holdings and recently filing to raise another $500 million to buy more. GameStop is preparing to enter the market as well, having raised $1.5 billion for a Bitcoin treasury strategy dubbed “Project Rocket.” These corporate moves are injecting additional demand into the market, further contributing to upward price momentum.

Together, the surge in ETF activity and rising corporate adoption appear to be forming a powerful feedback loop, helping to push Bitcoin’s price to new highs. While final inflow data for today’s ETF trading will arrive later this evening, the combined impact of institutional buying and balance sheet strategies from publicly traded companies is reinforcing Bitcoin’s status as both an investment asset and a long-term store of value.

