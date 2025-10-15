BlackRock's AUM Touches Record $13.46T as Q3 Earnings Top Estimates

BlackRock BLK became the first asset manager to surpass $13 trillion in assets under management (AUM), reaching a record $13.46 trillion in the third quarter of 2025. This majorly drove the company’s adjusted earnings of $11.55 per share, which surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $11.25 and increased marginally from the year-ago quarter.



BLK’s total revenues (on a GAAP basis) of $6.51 billion increased 25.2% year over year. Also, the figure surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $6.20 billion.



Thus, BlackRock’s shares gained 3.4% during yesterday’s trading session after the company reported better-than-expected results. Notably, BLK recorded long-term net inflows of $171 billion in the quarter.

Higher AUM Drives BlackRock’s Revenue Growth

The primary driver for the increase in BLK’s top line was the record AUM balance, which was up 17.3% year over year. The investment management giant achieved this milestone, backed by surging U.S. stock markets and robust net client inflows. Higher technology services and subscription revenues offered support.



Further, the acquisition of HPS Investment Partners, which added $165 billion in client AUM and $118 billion in fee-paying AUM, drove total AUM growth.



In the third quarter, BlackRock reported total net inflows of $204.6 billion, driven by $34.1 billion into cash management, $16.7 billion into digital asset ETFs, $10.4 billion into currency and commodities and $16.3 billion into alternative investments.



Long known for its low-cost stock and bond offerings, BlackRock continues to expand its presence in private markets.

BLK’s Net Inflows Trend



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Thus, BlackRock’s investment advisory and administration fees (the main and largest revenue component) jumped 25.2% from the prior-year period to $5.05 billion. Technology services and subscription revenues rose 27.8% to $515 million.



Also, performance fees increased 33% year over year to $516 million.

BLK’s Adjusted Operating Income Rises

Total expenses were $4.55 billion, jumping 42.7% year over year. The increase was due to a rise in all cost components.



Non-operating income (on a GAAP basis) was $42 million, down substantially from $259 million in the prior-year quarter.



This Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) company’s adjusted operating income of $2.62 billion climbed 23.2% from the prior-year quarter. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Upcoming Release Dates & Earnings Expectations of BLK’s Peers

Blackstone Inc. BX is slated to report third-quarter 2025 results on Oct. 23.



Over the past week, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for BX’s quarterly earnings has been unchanged at $1.23. The figure implies an increase of 21.8% from the prior-year quarter.



Invesco IVZ is scheduled to announce third-quarter 2025 numbers on Oct. 28.



Over the past seven days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for IVZ’s quarterly earnings has been revised 4.5% higher to 46 cents. The figure implies a rise of 4.6% from the prior-year quarter.

