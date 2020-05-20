US Markets
BLK

BlackRock willing to lower ask on Argentine restructuring counter to 50-55 cents - source

Contributor
Karin Strohecker Reuters
Published

BlackRock Inc is willing to drop the ask in a debt restructuring proposal to the Argentine government to between 50-55 cents on the dollar and had made the suggestion to its creditor committee, a source familiar with the group's discussions said.

LONDON, May 20 (Reuters) - BlackRock Inc BLK.Nis willing to drop the ask in a debt restructuring proposal to the Argentine government to between 50-55 cents on the dollar and had made the suggestion to its creditor committee, a source familiar with the group's discussions said.

The recovery rate, which would be across all of the bonds involved in the $65 billion debt restructuring, compares to around 59 cents in the committee's original counteroffer, the person said, asking not to be named as the talks are private.

The person said that other members of the group were now considering the suggestion and that the asset manager anticipated having a response later on Wednesday.

(Reporting by Karin Strohecker; Writing by Adam Jourdan; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)

((adam.jourdan@thomsonreuters.com; +54 1155446882; Reuters Messaging: adam.jourdan.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

BLK

Other Topics

World Markets

Latest US Markets Videos

    #TradeTalks: Data Shows Investors Are Flocking to the U.S. Stock Market

    Online brokers are enjoying the #COVID19 lockdown as data shows investors are flocking to the U.S. stock market. Nasdaq Chief Economist Phil Mackintosh joins Global Markets Reporter Jill Malandrino on #TradeTalks to discuss.

    9 hours ago

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular