BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust. (BHV) Declares $0.03 Dividend

BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust. said on October 2, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular monthly dividend of $0.03 per share ($0.32 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.03 per share.

Shares must be purchased before the ex-div date of October 13, 2023 to qualify for the dividend. Shareholders of record as of October 16, 2023 will receive the payment on November 1, 2023.

At the current share price of $9.23 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 3.45%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 3.48%, the lowest has been 2.86%, and the highest has been 4.95%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.46 (n=193).

The current dividend yield is 0.07 standard deviations below the historical average.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is -0.42%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 19 funds or institutions reporting positions in BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust.. This is an increase of 4 owner(s) or 26.67% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BHV is 0.04%, an increase of 652.85%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 72.85% to 203K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

National Asset Management holds 39K shares.

Matisse Capital holds 25K shares.

Wolverine Asset Management holds 23K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 33K shares, representing a decrease of 42.61%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BHV by 31.65% over the last quarter.

MDFIX - Matisse Discounted Bond CEF Strategy Institutional Class holds 20K shares.

Intellectus Partners holds 15K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 15K shares, representing an increase of 0.23%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BHV by 7.47% over the last quarter.

BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust. Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust’s (BHV) (the 'Trust') investment objective is to provide current income exempt from regular federal income tax and Virginia personal income taxes. The Trust seeks to achieve its investment objectives by investing primarily in municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes (except that the interest may be subject to the federal alternative minimum tax) and Virginia personal income taxes. The Trust invests, under normal market conditions, at least 80% of its assets in municipal bonds that are investment grade quality at the time of investment. The Trust may invest directly in such securities or synthetically through the use of derivatives.

