BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust. (BHV) Declares $0.03 Dividend

BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust. said on May 1, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular monthly dividend of $0.03 per share ($0.32 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.03 per share.

Shares must be purchased before the ex-div date of May 12, 2023 to qualify for the dividend. Shareholders of record as of May 15, 2023 will receive the payment on June 1, 2023.

At the current share price of $10.65 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 2.99%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 3.63%, the lowest has been 2.86%, and the highest has been 4.95%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.54 (n=193).

The current dividend yield is 1.19 standard deviations below the historical average.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is -0.42%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 15 funds or institutions reporting positions in BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust.. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BHV is 0.00%, a decrease of 87.45%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 36.53% to 84K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Wolverine Asset Management holds 25K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 20K shares, representing an increase of 23.47%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BHV by 99.88% over the last quarter.

Wells Fargo holds 14K shares. No change in the last quarter.

Intellectus Partners holds 14K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 19K shares, representing a decrease of 43.62%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BHV by 99.93% over the last quarter.

UBS Group holds 7K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 13K shares, representing a decrease of 79.87%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BHV by 53.72% over the last quarter.

Advisor Group Holdings holds 4K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5K shares, representing a decrease of 53.15%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BHV by 42.34% over the last quarter.

BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust. Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust’s (BHV) (the 'Trust') investment objective is to provide current income exempt from regular federal income tax and Virginia personal income taxes. The Trust seeks to achieve its investment objectives by investing primarily in municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes (except that the interest may be subject to the federal alternative minimum tax) and Virginia personal income taxes. The Trust invests, under normal market conditions, at least 80% of its assets in municipal bonds that are investment grade quality at the time of investment. The Trust may invest directly in such securities or synthetically through the use of derivatives.

