BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust (BHV) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for May 13, 2021

BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust (BHV) will begin trading ex-dividend on May 13, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.045 per share is scheduled to be paid on June 01, 2021. Shareholders who purchased BHV prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 23rd quarter that BHV has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $17.32, the dividend yield is 3.12%.

The previous trading day's last sale of BHV was $17.32, representing a -2.09% decrease from the 52 week high of $17.69 and a 15.7% increase over the 52 week low of $14.97.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the BHV Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

