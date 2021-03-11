BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust (BHV) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for March 12, 2021

BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust (BHV) will begin trading ex-dividend on March 12, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.045 per share is scheduled to be paid on April 01, 2021. Shareholders who purchased BHV prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 21st quarter that BHV has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $15.63, the dividend yield is 3.46%.

The previous trading day's last sale of BHV was $15.63, representing a -10.66% decrease from the 52 week high of $17.49 and a 26.63% increase over the 52 week low of $12.34.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the BHV Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.