BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust (BHV) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 13, 2020

BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust (BHV) will begin trading ex-dividend on August 13, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.045 per share is scheduled to be paid on September 01, 2020. Shareholders who purchased BHV prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 14th quarter that BHV has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $16.18, the dividend yield is 3.34%.

The previous trading day's last sale of BHV was $16.18, representing a -10.41% decrease from the 52 week high of $18.06 and a 31.12% increase over the 52 week low of $12.34.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the BHV Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

