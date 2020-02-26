BlackRock Vice Chairman Barbara Novick to step down -WSJ

Feb 26 (Reuters) - BlackRock Inc BLK.N Vice Chairman Barbara Novick will step down from her day-to-day duties at the asset manager, the Wall Street Journal reported on Wednesday, citing an internal memo.

Novick, 59, will help pick her successors and become a senior adviser at the firm, according to the report.

BlackRock did not immediately respond to Reuters' request for comment.

(Reporting by Abhishek Manikandan in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)

((Abhishek.Manikandan@thomsonreuters.com; within the U.S. +1 646 223 8780, outside the U.S. +91 80 6182 2702;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.