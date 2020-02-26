US Markets

BlackRock Vice Chairman Barbara Novick to step down -WSJ

BlackRock Inc Vice Chairman Barbara Novick will step down from her day-to-day duties at the asset manager, the Wall Street Journal reported on Wednesday, citing an internal memo.

Novick, 59, will help pick her successors and become a senior adviser at the firm, according to the report.

BlackRock did not immediately respond to Reuters' request for comment.

