BlackRock Utility Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust (BUI) Declares $0.12 Dividend

BlackRock Utility Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust said on June 1, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular monthly dividend of $0.12 per share ($1.45 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.12 per share.

Shares must be purchased before the ex-div date of June 14, 2023 to qualify for the dividend. Shareholders of record as of June 15, 2023 will receive the payment on June 30, 2023.

At the current share price of $22.34 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 6.50%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 6.51%, the lowest has been 5.23%, and the highest has been 10.63%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.72 (n=237).

The current dividend yield is 0.01 standard deviations below the historical average.

The company has not increased its dividend in the last three years.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 56 funds or institutions reporting positions in BlackRock Utility Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust. This is a decrease of 2 owner(s) or 3.45% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BUI is 0.03%, an increase of 13.06%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 10.16% to 3,118K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Bank Of America holds 332K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 334K shares, representing a decrease of 0.61%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BUI by 73.61% over the last quarter.

Invesco holds 272K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 59K shares, representing an increase of 78.29%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BUI by 53.13% over the last quarter.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors holds 219K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 206K shares, representing an increase of 5.55%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BUI by 15.20% over the last quarter.

Ameriprise Financial holds 192K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 214K shares, representing a decrease of 11.26%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BUI by 82.05% over the last quarter.

Royal Bank Of Canada holds 164K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 122K shares, representing an increase of 25.32%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BUI by 83.41% over the last quarter.

