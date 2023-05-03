BlackRock Utility Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust (BUI) Declares $0.12 Dividend

BlackRock Utility Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust said on May 1, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular monthly dividend of $0.12 per share ($1.45 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.12 per share.

Shares must be purchased before the ex-div date of May 12, 2023 to qualify for the dividend. Shareholders of record as of May 15, 2023 will receive the payment on May 31, 2023.

At the current share price of $23.06 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 6.30%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 6.52%, the lowest has been 5.32%, and the highest has been 10.63%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.72 (n=236).

The current dividend yield is 0.31 standard deviations below the historical average.

The company has not increased its dividend in the last three years.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 55 funds or institutions reporting positions in BlackRock Utility Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust. This is an increase of 8 owner(s) or 17.02% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BUI is 0.08%, an increase of 169.85%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.95% to 2,823K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Bank Of America holds 334K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 312K shares, representing an increase of 6.68%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BUI by 99.89% over the last quarter.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors holds 219K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 206K shares, representing an increase of 5.55%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BUI by 15.20% over the last quarter.

Ameriprise Financial holds 214K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 253K shares, representing a decrease of 18.46%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BUI by 16.12% over the last quarter.

Royal Bank Of Canada holds 122K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 106K shares, representing an increase of 13.17%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BUI by 8.61% over the last quarter.

Wolverine Asset Management holds 101K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 100.00%.

