BlackRock Utility, Infrastructure & Power Opportun (BUI) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for December 14, 2020

BlackRock Utility, Infrastructure & Power Opportun (BUI) will begin trading ex-dividend on December 14, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.121 per share is scheduled to be paid on December 31, 2020. Shareholders who purchased BUI prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 34th quarter that BUI has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $24.33, the dividend yield is 5.97%.

The previous trading day's last sale of BUI was $24.33, representing a -1.78% decrease from the 52 week high of $24.77 and a 97.04% increase over the 52 week low of $12.35.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the BUI Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

