BlackRock Utility, Infrastructure & Power Opportun (BUI) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for November 13, 2020

BlackRock Utility, Infrastructure & Power Opportun (BUI) will begin trading ex-dividend on November 13, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.121 per share is scheduled to be paid on November 30, 2020. Shareholders who purchased BUI prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 33rd quarter that BUI has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $24.04, the dividend yield is 6.04%.

The previous trading day's last sale of BUI was $24.04, representing a -1.03% decrease from the 52 week high of $24.29 and a 94.69% increase over the 52 week low of $12.35.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the BUI Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

