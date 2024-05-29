BlackRock Ups Stake in Howden Joinery Group

Howden Joinery (GB:HWDN) has released an update.

BlackRock, Inc. has adjusted its holdings in Howden Joinery Group PLC, crossing a noteworthy threshold of voting rights on May 28, 2024. The investment giant now commands a combined total of 5.25% in voting rights, following the acquisition of additional shares and financial instruments. This move reflects a slight increase in direct voting rights to 5.01%, alongside a marginal decrease in financial instruments, resulting in a steady overall voting power in the UK-based company.

