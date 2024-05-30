BlackRock Ups Stake in Great Portland Estates

Great Portland Estates plc R.E.I.T. (GB:GPE) has released an update.

Great Portland Estates plc has reported a significant change in share ownership, with BlackRock, Inc. crossing the notification threshold on May 29, 2024. BlackRock’s total voting rights now stand at 12.27%, which includes both direct voting rights attached to shares and voting rights through financial instruments. This shift in shareholding dynamics is a key update for investors monitoring the company’s stock.

