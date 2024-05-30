News & Insights

Stocks

BlackRock Ups Stake in Great Portland Estates

May 30, 2024 — 12:57 pm EDT

Written by TipRanks UK Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Great Portland Estates plc R.E.I.T. (GB:GPE) has released an update.

Great Portland Estates plc has reported a significant change in share ownership, with BlackRock, Inc. crossing the notification threshold on May 29, 2024. BlackRock’s total voting rights now stand at 12.27%, which includes both direct voting rights attached to shares and voting rights through financial instruments. This shift in shareholding dynamics is a key update for investors monitoring the company’s stock.

For further insights into GB:GPE stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

GPEAF

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.