BlackRock Ups Stake in FRP Advisory Group

May 28, 2024 — 11:54 am EDT

FRP Advisory Group Plc (GB:FRP) has released an update.

BlackRock, Inc. has crossed a significant threshold in its holdings of FRP Advisory Group PLC, reaching a combined total of 7.77% in voting rights as of May 24, 2024. This change was officially reported to the issuer and the Financial Conduct Authority on May 27, 2024. The notification indicates that BlackRock’s acquisition or disposal of voting rights is the reason for the notification, without any financial instruments involved in altering the voting rights percentage.

