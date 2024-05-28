BlackRock Ups Stake in FRP Advisory Group

FRP Advisory Group Plc (GB:FRP) has released an update.

BlackRock, Inc. has crossed a significant threshold in its holdings of FRP Advisory Group PLC, reaching a combined total of 7.77% in voting rights as of May 24, 2024. This change was officially reported to the issuer and the Financial Conduct Authority on May 27, 2024. The notification indicates that BlackRock’s acquisition or disposal of voting rights is the reason for the notification, without any financial instruments involved in altering the voting rights percentage.

For further insights into GB:FRP stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.