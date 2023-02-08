BlackRock Updates Holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (ZI)

Fintel reports that BlackRock has filed a 13G form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 3.93MM shares of ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. Class A (ZI). This represents 5.2% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 8, 2023 they reported 20.33MM shares and 5.00% of the company, a decrease in shares of 67.26% and an increase in total ownership of 0.20% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 36.71% Upside

As of February 8, 2023, the average one-year price target for ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. is $41.34. The forecasts range from a low of $28.28 to a high of $57.22. The average price target represents an increase of 36.71% from its latest reported closing price of $30.24.

The projected annual revenue for ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. is $1,382MM, an increase of 25.87%. The projected annual EPS is $1.01, an increase of 532.02%.

Fund Sentiment

There are 914 funds or institutions reporting positions in ZoomInfo Technologies Inc.. This is an increase of 52 owner(s) or 6.03%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to US:ZI is 0.6156%, an increase of 25.5343%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 5.34% to 419,646K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

Carlyle Group holds 38,021,415 shares representing 9.42% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 41,671,145 shares, representing a decrease of 9.60%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ZI by 110.59% over the last quarter.

Ta Associates holds 23,300,086 shares representing 5.77% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 45,800,086 shares, representing a decrease of 96.57%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ZI by 0.64% over the last quarter.

Capital World Investors holds 22,477,543 shares representing 5.57% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 27,718,615 shares, representing a decrease of 23.32%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ZI by 7.41% over the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 15,688,474 shares representing 3.89% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 13,189,907 shares, representing an increase of 15.93%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ZI by 57.67% over the last quarter.

Voya Investment Management holds 13,024,957 shares representing 3.23% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,011,253 shares, representing an increase of 92.24%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ZI by 1,167.03% over the last quarter.

ZoomInfo Technologies Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

ZoomInfo is a Go-To-Market Intelligence Solution for more than 20,000 companies worldwide. The ZoomInfo platform empowers business-to-business sales, marketing, and recruiting professionals to hit their number by pairing best-in-class technology with unrivaled data coverage, accuracy, and depth of company and contact information. With integrations embedded into workflows and technology stacks, including the leading CRM, Sales Engagement, Marketing Automation, and Talent Management applications, ZoomInfo drives more predictable, accelerated, and sustainable growth for its customers. ZoomInfo emphasizes GDPR and CCPA compliance. In addition to creating the industry's first proactive notice program, the company is a registered data broker with the states of California and Vermont. Read about ZoomInfo's commitment to compliance, privacy, and security.

