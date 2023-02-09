BlackRock Updates Holdings in Yext (YEXT)

Fintel reports that BlackRock has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 10.23MM shares of Yext Inc (YEXT). This represents 8.4% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 7, 2022 they reported 10.70MM shares and 8.20% of the company, a decrease in shares of 4.35% and an increase in total ownership of 0.20% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 16.23% Downside

As of February 8, 2023, the average one-year price target for Yext is $6.35. The forecasts range from a low of $6.06 to a high of $6.82. The average price target represents a decrease of 16.23% from its latest reported closing price of $7.58.

The projected annual revenue for Yext is $407MM, an increase of 1.84%. The projected annual EPS is -$0.04.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 329 funds or institutions reporting positions in Yext. This is a decrease of 11 owner(s) or 3.24% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to YEXT is 0.14%, an increase of 9.80%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 10.24% to 85,842K shares. The put/call ratio of YEXT is 0.04, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are large shareholders doing?

Lead Edge Capital Management holds 11,474K shares representing 9.40% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,926K shares, representing an increase of 22.21%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in YEXT by 79.76% over the last quarter.

D. E. Shaw & holds 4,155K shares representing 3.40% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,343K shares, representing an increase of 19.55%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in YEXT by 14.98% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,176K shares representing 2.60% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,473K shares, representing a decrease of 9.36%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in YEXT by 11.07% over the last quarter.

NAESX - Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,825K shares representing 2.31% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,995K shares, representing a decrease of 6.02%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in YEXT by 8.23% over the last quarter.

IWM - iShares Russell 2000 ETF holds 2,595K shares representing 2.13% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,793K shares, representing a decrease of 7.63%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in YEXT by 6.11% over the last quarter.

Yext Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

The ultimate source for official answers about a business online should be the business itself. However, when consumers ask questions on company websites, too often they are left in the dark with wrong answers. Yext, the Search Experience Cloud, solves this problem by organizing a business's facts so it can provide official answers to consumer questions - wherever people search. Starting with the company website, then extending across search engines and voice assistants, businesses around the world, like T-Mobile, Jaguar Land Rover, BBVA USA, and Kiehl's - as well as organizations like the U.S. State Department and World Health Organization - trust Yext to radically improve the search experience on their websites and across the entire search ecosystem.

