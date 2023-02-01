BlackRock Updates Holdings in Willdan Group (WLDN)

Fintel reports that BlackRock has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 0.76MM shares of Willdan Group, Inc. (WLDN). This represents 5.7% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 3, 2022 they reported 0.76MM shares and 5.90% of the company, an increase in shares of 0.55% and a decrease in total ownership of 0.20% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 45.98% Upside

As of February 1, 2023, the average one-year price target for Willdan Group is $27.80. The forecasts range from a low of $16.16 to a high of $36.75. The average price target represents an increase of 45.98% from its latest reported closing price of $19.04.

The projected annual revenue for Willdan Group is $273MM, a decrease of 33.21%. The projected annual EPS is $1.49.

Fund Sentiment

There are 225 funds or institutions reporting positions in Willdan Group. This is a decrease of 16 owner(s) or 6.64%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to US:WLDN is 0.1448%, a decrease of 36.7682%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 6.14% to 11,110K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

Amundi holds 1,584,493 shares representing 11.92% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 111,855 shares, representing an increase of 92.94%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in WLDN by 501.93% over the last quarter.

Forager Capital Management holds 1,556,470 shares representing 11.71% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,553,464 shares, representing an increase of 0.19%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WLDN by 31.20% over the last quarter.

Handelsbanken Fonder AB holds 985,077 shares representing 7.41% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Frontier Capital Management Co holds 483,626 shares representing 3.64% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 536,925 shares, representing a decrease of 11.02%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WLDN by 50.74% over the last quarter.

Rice Hall James & Associates holds 432,724 shares representing 3.25% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 453,117 shares, representing a decrease of 4.71%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in WLDN by 13.85% over the last quarter.

Willdan Group Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Willdan is a nationwide provider of professional technical and consulting services to utilities, government agencies, and private industry. Willdan's service offerings span a broad set of complementary disciplines that include electric grid solutions, energy efficiency and sustainability, engineering and planning, and financial and economic consulting.

