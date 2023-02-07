BlackRock Updates Holdings in Whirlpool (WHR)

Fintel reports that BlackRock has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 4.61MM shares of Whirlpool Corporation (WHR). This represents 8.5% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 7, 2022 they reported 5.07MM shares and 8.30% of the company, a decrease in shares of 8.96% and an increase in total ownership of 0.20% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 1.19% Downside

As of February 7, 2023, the average one-year price target for Whirlpool is $148.19. The forecasts range from a low of $109.08 to a high of $231.00. The average price target represents a decrease of 1.19% from its latest reported closing price of $149.98.

The projected annual revenue for Whirlpool is $19,502MM, a decrease of 1.13%. The projected annual EPS is $17.27.

Fund Sentiment

There are 1296 funds or institutions reporting positions in Whirlpool. This is a decrease of 60 owner(s) or 4.42%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to US:WHR is 0.1536%, a decrease of 7.2880%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 3.14% to 57,083K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

Primecap Management holds 4,868,970 shares representing 8.94% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,895,285 shares, representing a decrease of 0.54%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WHR by 6.27% over the last quarter.

VPMCX - Vanguard PRIMECAP Fund Investor Shares holds 2,994,832 shares representing 5.50% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,997,832 shares, representing a decrease of 0.10%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WHR by 6.63% over the last quarter.

Greenhaven Associates holds 2,708,575 shares representing 4.97% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,831,979 shares, representing a decrease of 4.56%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WHR by 15.31% over the last quarter.

Lsv Asset Management holds 2,097,627 shares representing 3.85% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,043,127 shares, representing an increase of 2.60%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WHR by 2.90% over the last quarter.

Boston Partners holds 1,880,330 shares representing 3.45% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,826,461 shares, representing an increase of 2.86%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WHR by 6.20% over the last quarter.

Whirlpool Declares $1.75 Dividend

Whirlpool said on August 16, 2022 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $1.75 per share ($7.00 annualized). Shareholders of record as of August 25, 2022 received the payment on September 15, 2022. Previously, the company paid $1.75 per share.

At the current share price of $149.98 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 4.67%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 3.38%, the lowest has been 2.11%, and the highest has been 7.47%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.82 (n=237).

The current dividend yield is 1.56 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is -0.25. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.46%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

Whirlpool Background Information

Whirlpool Corporation is the world's leading kitchen and laundry appliance company, with approximately $20 billion in annual sales, 77,000 employees and 59 manufacturing and technology research centers in 2019. The company markets Whirlpool, KitchenAid, Maytag, Consul, Brastemp, Amana, Bauknecht, JennAir, Indesit and other major brand names in nearly every country throughout the world.

