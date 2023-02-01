BlackRock Updates Holdings in Vistagen Therapeutics (VTGN)

Fintel reports that BlackRock has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 12.27MM shares of Vistagen Therapeutics Inc (VTGN). This represents 5.9% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 4, 2022 they reported 11.89MM shares and 6.00% of the company, an increase in shares of 3.14% and a decrease in total ownership of 0.10% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 11.32% Downside

As of February 1, 2023, the average one-year price target for Vistagen Therapeutics is $0.23. The forecasts range from a low of $0.20 to a high of $0.26. The average price target represents a decrease of 11.32% from its latest reported closing price of $0.26.

The projected annual revenue for Vistagen Therapeutics is $0MM. The projected annual EPS is $-0.28.

Fund Sentiment

There are 191 funds or institutions reporting positions in Vistagen Therapeutics. This is a decrease of 28 owner(s) or 12.79%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to US:VTGN is 0.0058%, a decrease of 91.3757%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 56.36% to 62,515K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

Franklin Resources holds 9,096,538 shares representing 4.40% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,448,954 shares, representing a decrease of 3.87%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in VTGN by 95.96% over the last quarter.

Gsa Capital Partners Llp holds 5,222,292 shares representing 2.52% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 137,938 shares, representing an increase of 97.36%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in VTGN by 479.82% over the last quarter.

IWM - iShares Russell 2000 ETF holds 4,178,383 shares representing 2.02% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,403,858 shares, representing a decrease of 5.40%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in VTGN by 82.24% over the last quarter.

Renaissance Technologies holds 3,762,374 shares representing 1.82% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 830,612 shares, representing an increase of 77.92%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in VTGN by 6.49% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 3,379,691 shares representing 1.63% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,375,473 shares, representing an increase of 0.12%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in VTGN by 82.08% over the last quarter.

VistaGen Therapeutics Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company committed to developing and commercializing innovative medicines with the potential to go beyond the current standard of care for anxiety, depression, and other CNS disorders. Each of VistaGen's three drug candidates has a differentiated potential mechanism of action, has been well-tolerated in all clinical studies to date, and has therapeutic potential in multiple CNS markets.

