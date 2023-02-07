BlackRock Updates Holdings in Visa (V)

Fintel reports that BlackRock has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 126.43MM shares of Visa Inc (V). This represents 7.8% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 3, 2022 they reported 129.07MM shares and 7.70% of the company, a decrease in shares of 2.04% and an increase in total ownership of 0.10% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 11.60% Upside

As of February 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Visa is $256.06. The forecasts range from a low of $186.85 to a high of $304.50. The average price target represents an increase of 11.60% from its latest reported closing price of $229.44.

The projected annual revenue for Visa is $32,530MM, an increase of 7.76%. The projected annual EPS is $8.45, an increase of 18.01%.

Fund Sentiment

There are 4911 funds or institutions reporting positions in Visa. This is an increase of 107 owner(s) or 2.23%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to US:V is 1.2742%, a decrease of 3.5209%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.83% to 1,760,369K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

Price T Rowe Associates holds 48,883,861 shares representing 2.38% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 51,261,821 shares, representing a decrease of 4.86%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in V by 11.87% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 48,561,500 shares representing 2.36% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 48,239,057 shares, representing an increase of 0.66%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in V by 5.32% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 36,814,256 shares representing 1.79% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 36,176,515 shares, representing an increase of 1.73%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in V by 5.05% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 31,580,307 shares representing 1.54% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 31,080,706 shares, representing an increase of 1.58%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in V by 5.00% over the last quarter.

Bank Of America holds 27,150,022 shares representing 1.32% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 26,407,848 shares, representing an increase of 2.73%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in V by 75.37% over the last quarter.

Visa Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Visa Inc. (NYSE: V) is the world's leader in digital payments. Company's mission is to connect the world through the most innovative, reliable and secure payment network - enabling individuals, businesses and economies to thrive. Its advanced global processing network, VisaNet, provides secure and reliable payments around the world, and is capable of handling more than 65,000 transaction messages a second. The company's relentless focus on innovation is a catalyst for the rapid growth of digital commerce on any device for everyone, everywhere. As the world moves from analog to digital, Visa is applying our brand, products, people, network and scale to reshape the future of commerce.

