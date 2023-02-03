BlackRock Updates Holdings in Urban One (UONE)

Fintel reports that BlackRock has filed a 13G form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 0.53MM shares of Urban One Inc (UONE). This represents 5.8% of the company.

In their previous filing dated May 9, 2017 they reported 2.04MM shares and 4.99% of the company, a decrease in shares of 73.93% and an increase in total ownership of 0.81% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Fund Sentiment

There are 124 funds or institutions reporting positions in Urban One. This is a decrease of 2 owner(s) or 1.59%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to US:UONE is 0.0045%, a decrease of 2.5581%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 5.14% to 3,354K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

Zazove Associates holds 585,978 shares representing 1.22% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Bank Of America holds 269,185 shares representing 0.56% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 267,574 shares, representing an increase of 0.60%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in UONE by 74.12% over the last quarter.

IWM - iShares Russell 2000 ETF holds 221,495 shares representing 0.46% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 233,313 shares, representing a decrease of 5.34%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in UONE by 0.38% over the last quarter.

VEXMX - Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 221,128 shares representing 0.46% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 203,760 shares, representing an increase of 7.85%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in UONE by 6.94% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 181,177 shares representing 0.38% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 181,327 shares, representing a decrease of 0.08%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in UONE by 0.20% over the last quarter.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.