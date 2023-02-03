BlackRock Updates Holdings in Ulta Salon, Cosmetics & Fragrance (ULTA)

Fintel reports that BlackRock has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 4.07MM shares of Ulta Salon, Cosmetics & Fragrance, Inc. (ULTA). This represents 8.0% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 7, 2022 they reported 4.23MM shares and 7.80% of the company, a decrease in shares of 3.97% and an increase in total ownership of 0.20% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 0.91% Upside

As of February 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for Ulta Salon, Cosmetics & Fragrance is $525.59. The forecasts range from a low of $393.90 to a high of $637.35. The average price target represents an increase of 0.91% from its latest reported closing price of $520.83.

The projected annual revenue for Ulta Salon, Cosmetics & Fragrance is $10,180MM, an increase of 4.83%. The projected annual EPS is $23.31, an increase of 1.83%.

Fund Sentiment

There are 1827 funds or institutions reporting positions in Ulta Salon, Cosmetics & Fragrance. This is an increase of 34 owner(s) or 1.90%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to US:ULTA is 0.3516%, an increase of 4.1318%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.72% to 53,365K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,525,642 shares representing 3.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,537,962 shares, representing a decrease of 0.81%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ULTA by 7.62% over the last quarter.

VIMSX - Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,180,525 shares representing 2.32% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,202,305 shares, representing a decrease of 1.84%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ULTA by 6.84% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,174,617 shares representing 2.31% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,155,940 shares, representing an increase of 1.59%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ULTA by 9.36% over the last quarter.

Alecta Pensionsforsakring, Omsesidigt holds 1,140,605 shares representing 2.24% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,180,605 shares, representing a decrease of 3.51%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ULTA by 6.39% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 1,065,236 shares representing 2.09% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,046,297 shares, representing an increase of 1.78%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ULTA by 9.79% over the last quarter.

Ulta Beauty Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Ulta Beauty is the largest U.S. beauty retailer and the premier beauty destination for cosmetics, fragrance, skin care products, hair care products and salon services. Since 1990, the Company has brought together all things beauty, all in one place with more than 25,000 products from approximately 500 well-established and emerging beauty brands across all categories and price points, including Ulta Beauty’s own private label. Ulta Beauty also offers a full-service salon in every store featuring hair, skin, brow, and make-up services. Ulta Beauty operates retail stores across 50 states and also distributes its products through its website, which includes a collection of tips, tutorials and social content.

