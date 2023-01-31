BlackRock Updates Holdings in Tootsie Roll Industries (TR)

Fintel reports that BlackRock has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 3.03MM shares of Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. (TR). This represents 7.5% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 1, 2022 they reported 3.02MM shares and 7.70% of the company, an increase in shares of 0.17% and a decrease in total ownership of 0.20% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Fund Sentiment

There are 414 funds or institutions reporting positions in Tootsie Roll Industries. This is an increase of 8 owner(s) or 1.97%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to US:TR is 0.0862%, an increase of 7.2026%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.09% to 14,083K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 1,300,959 shares representing 1.89% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,244,171 shares, representing an increase of 4.37%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TR by 0.09% over the last quarter.

Allspring Global Investments Holdings holds 772,004 shares representing 1.12% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 905,633 shares, representing a decrease of 17.31%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TR by 5.13% over the last quarter.

ESPAX - Wells Fargo Special Small Cap Value Fund holds 672,640 shares representing 0.98% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 681,275 shares, representing a decrease of 1.28%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TR by 2.25% over the last quarter.

Renaissance Technologies holds 411,476 shares representing 0.60% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 447,676 shares, representing a decrease of 8.80%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TR by 3.41% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 403,643 shares representing 0.59% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Tootsie Roll Industries Background Information

Launched in 1896 by the popularity of a single product, the iconic oblong piece of chewy, chocolate candy - Tootsie Roll Industries has grown to become one of the country's largest candy companies, with a lineup that includes some of the world's most popular candy, chocolate, and bubble gum brands.

