BlackRock Updates Holdings in Tempur Sealy International (TPX)

Fintel reports that BlackRock has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 14.33MM shares of Tempur Sealy International Inc (TPX). This represents 8.4% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 3, 2022 they reported 15.64MM shares and 8.10% of the company, a decrease in shares of 8.36% and an increase in total ownership of 0.30% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 20.71% Downside

As of January 30, 2023, the average one-year price target for Tempur Sealy International is $35.09. The forecasts range from a low of $25.25 to a high of $47.25. The average price target represents a decrease of 20.71% from its latest reported closing price of $44.25.

The projected annual revenue for Tempur Sealy International is $4,994MM, a decrease of 1.95%. The projected annual EPS is $2.72, a decrease of 7.49%.

Fund Sentiment

There are 668 funds or institutions reporting positions in Tempur Sealy International. This is a decrease of 60 owner(s) or 8.24%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to US:TPX is 0.3743%, an increase of 28.6298%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.82% to 191,025K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

Boston Partners holds 11,956,347 shares representing 6.99% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,417,803 shares, representing an increase of 4.50%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TPX by 23.17% over the last quarter.

Browning West holds 10,430,289 shares representing 6.10% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,505,289 shares, representing an increase of 8.87%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TPX by 10.43% over the last quarter.

Select Equity Group holds 5,462,379 shares representing 3.19% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,806,133 shares, representing a decrease of 24.60%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TPX by 1.26% over the last quarter.

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 5,031,921 shares representing 2.94% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,047,218 shares, representing a decrease of 0.30%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TPX by 13.18% over the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs Group holds 4,986,683 shares representing 2.92% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,242,128 shares, representing an increase of 14.93%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TPX by 35.86% over the last quarter.

Tempur Sealy International Declares $0.10 Dividend

Tempur Sealy International said on November 3, 2022 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.10 per share ($0.40 annualized). Shareholders of record as of November 16, 2022 received the payment on December 1, 2022. Previously, the company paid $0.10 per share.

At the current share price of $44.25 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 0.90%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 1.07%, the lowest has been 0.69%, and the highest has been 1.85%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.35 (n=91).

The current dividend yield is 0.49 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.13. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

Tempur Sealy International Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Tempur Sealy is committed to improving the sleep of more people, every night, all around the world. As a global leader in the design, manufacture and distribution of bedding products, it knows how crucial a good night of sleep is to overall health and wellness. Utilizing over a century of knowledge and industry-leading innovation, it delivers award-winning products that provide breakthrough sleep solutions to consumers in over 100 countries. Its highly recognized brands include Tempur-Pedic®, Sealy® and Stearns & Foster® and its non-branded offerings include value-focused private label and OEM products. Its distinct brands allow for complementary merchandising strategies and are sold through third-party retailers, its Company-owned stores and e-commerce channels. This omni-channel strategy ensures its products are offered where ever and how ever customers want to shop. Lastly, it accepts its global responsibility to serve all stakeholders, its community and environment. It has and is implementing programs consistent with its responsibilities.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

